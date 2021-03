Tatum (illness) will not play in Monday's game against Memphis.

This is the first we're hearing of the illness, which is apparently a new development considering Tatum was at full strength for Sunday's win over the Magic. Kemba Walker (rest) is also out, leaving the Celtics without a pair of regular starters. Consider Tatum day-to-day looking ahead to Boston's upcoming two-game set against the Bucks in Milwaukee (Wednesday and Friday).