Tatum (ankle) is out Sunday against the Wizards, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Tatum has been dealing with a sprained ankle lately, and he'll get the night off on the front end of the Celtics' back-to-back set. Sunday marks Tatum's first absence of the season, and it comes after a three-game stretch in which he averaged 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 34.7 minutes. With Tatum sidelined, more minutes could be available for Grant Williams, Sam Hauser and potentially Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White.