Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out Sunday
Tatum (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
Tatum was considered questionable with the right groin strain but won't be available Sunday. Grant Williams received the start in his place Friday and could do so again versus the Pelicans.
