Tatum will not play Thursday against Washington.
The Celtics are resting virtually all of their regulars for the final seeding game, so expect to see Tatum back on the floor when the first round of the playoffs begin next week.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stuffs stat line in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 29 in OT win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 34 in big bounceback game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor showing in first Orlando game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Resting for final scrimmage•