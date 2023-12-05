Tatum racked up 32 points (13-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to Indiana.

Despite Tatum's heroic total, the Celtics couldn't keep up with an explosive offensive performance from the Pacers. After averaging 30.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, Tatum's numbers through 19 games have fallen slightly below expectations, and his field goal conversion rate of 36.5 percent is the primary culprit. Still, the veteran is a significant rebound contributor, which can salvage his fantasy totals from a poor shooting night.