Tatum (ankle), who is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Tatum continues to tend to a left ankle injury but has been available for the past two games. Despite his questionable designation, his participation in shootaround is certainly encouraging. The Celtics will presumably see how he feels leading up to tipoff, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.