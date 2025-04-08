Tatum (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum was one of several Boston players who were listed as questionable for this contest, but the star forward will suit up and handle his regular workload on offense as the Celtics' go-to option on offense. Tatum is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.