Tatum (ankle) will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

As expected, Tatum will play through an ankle injury despite the Celtics being locked into the seventh seed in the East. This month, he's averaged 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes.