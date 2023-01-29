Tatum racked up 30 points (8-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 47 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers.

Tatum barely left the floor in the victory, playing a whopping 47 minutes in the overtime thriller. While his production of late has been exemplary, his playing time is a little concerning. He has logged at least 40 minutes in five of his past six games, something that has to be putting strain on his body. Obviously, managers have to be thrilled with his numbers from a fantasy perspective, although slightly fewer minutes would be reassuring given his recent workload.