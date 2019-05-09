Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor shooting continues

Tatum totaled 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block over 27 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Tatum finished Wednesday's loss with an poor shooting performance, draining only three of 10 attempts from the field. He ends the series having shot only 36.3 percent, and the Celtics' season is now over. Tatum shined in last year's playoffs, but with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold this year, his production trailed off noticeably.