Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor shooting continues

Tatum totaled 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block over 27 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Tatum finished Wednesday's loss with an poor shooting performance, draining only three of 10 attempts from the field. He ends the series having shot only 36.3 percent, and the Celtics' season is now over. Tatum shined in last year's playoffs, but with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the fold this year, his production trailed off noticeably.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...