Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor shooting performance in loss
Tatum notched 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss against the Jazz.
Tatum was coming off five straight games where he topped the 30-point mark, but he struggled from the field in this one and that had a direct impact in Boston's chances to escape with the win. That said, the small forward has been on a tear since the All-Star Break -- he averages 31.4 points in seven games during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.