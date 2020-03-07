Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Poor shooting performance in loss

Tatum notched 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss against the Jazz.

Tatum was coming off five straight games where he topped the 30-point mark, but he struggled from the field in this one and that had a direct impact in Boston's chances to escape with the win. That said, the small forward has been on a tear since the All-Star Break -- he averages 31.4 points in seven games during that stretch.