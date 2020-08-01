Tatum eked out five points (2-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Bucks.

Sadly, Tatum was actually 1-17, but was credited with a made shot early when the Bucks accidentally tipped a shot in for Boston. Guarding Antetokounmpo and leading the C's in shot attempts may have required too much effort from All-Star Tatum in the first regular season game back from the sports stoppage. Heading into tonight, Tatum was shooting 44.8% on the season, so one should expect a bounce back game from the high scoring forward on Sunday versus the Trail Blazers. With Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction, look for Boston to continue to look to Tatum as their first option on offense.