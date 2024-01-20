Tatum ended with 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.

The 25-year-old forward was one of three Celtics to deliver at least 20 points, joining Derrick White's 24 and Kristaps Porzingis' 21. Tatum's production has been erratic of late -- over the last six games, he's scored anywhere from 45 points down to a season-low seven. Despite the bumpy road, he's still averaging 26.9 points, 8.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 3.3 threes and 0.8 steals through nine contests in January.