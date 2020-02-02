Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pops for 25 in second game back
Tatum produced 25 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 win over the 76ers.
Tatum is no longer on a minute restriction and appears to be past the groin jury that sidelined him for three games. The Duke product is currently enjoying the best PPG average of his three-year career, averaging 21.5 points over 44 games. Tatum was also selected to the All-Stat reserve squad this week and will join teammate Kemba Walker in the event.
