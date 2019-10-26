Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pops for 25 in win

Tatum scored 25 points (8-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.

The 21-year-old tied Jaylen Brown for the team scoring lead on the night. Tatum wasn't particularly efficient in this one -- in fact, Boston as a whole shot only 38.5 percent from the floor -- but he helped create plenty of second chances with three of the team's 21 offensive rebounds. Now in his third NBA season, Boston is looking for Tatum to take a big step forward, and through two games he's teased becoming a regular 20-and-10 threat.