Tatum tallied 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 loss to the Hornets.

The 23-year-old came back down to earth after scoring 38 points Friday but still managed to post a solid fantasy line. Tatum has now hit at least one three-pointer in 34 straight games. The fourth-year forward is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists, and he will look to snap the Celtics' two-game skid Tuesday at home against the Thunder.