Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts 28-point performance

Tatum went for 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.

Tatum has scored 20 or more points in each of his last three games since returning from a three-game absence in late January. He delivered his highest-scoring performance since Jan. 11, as he took advantage of Kemba Walker's absence due to a knee injury while also extending his 20-plus point streak to six games. Tatum has averaged 24.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from deep during that six-game stretch.