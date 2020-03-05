Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts 32 points in win

Tatum amassed 32 points (11-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Cavaliers.

The recently announced Eastern Conference player of the month for February continued his impressive play Wednesday, scoring over 30 points for the fifth consecutive game. With Kemba Walker (knee), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (knee) all out, Tatum gained some extra usage and recorded his most assists in eight contests. The former Duke Blue Devil has been scorching hot in the new year and will face the Jazz this Friday night. Since the All-Star break, Utah is the worst rated defense in the NBA and Tatum just scored 33 points against them on February 24th.