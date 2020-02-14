Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts 39 points in win

Tatum contributed 39 points (14-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in 47 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime win versus the Clippers.

With Jaylen Brown (calf) on the sidelines, Tatum stepped up and was spectacular in the win. The former Duke Blue Devil has now scored 25 points or more in six of his last seven games and this was his best shooting night (60.9 percent) in 12 contests. Tatum will now make his well deserved All-Star game debut this coming Sunday.