Tatum produced 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Pacers.

With both Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Al Horford (illness) sidelined, much of the offense flowed through Tatum and Marcus Smart, and when Kyrie Irbin was unable to return in the second half, Tatum was called on to do even more He's currently suffering through an extended slump that many accredit to hitting the dreaded 'rookie wall', and Sunday's contest marked his best scoring total since January 28. While Tatum's line is encouraging, owners should expect his production to remain volatile once the Celtics return to full health.