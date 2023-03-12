Tatum supplied 34 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 134-125 win over the Hawks.

Per Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston, Tatum is just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 34 points, 15 boards, six assists and five three-pointers in a single game. The All-Star forward has now cleared 30 points in four of his five appearances thus far in March, doing so while hitting exactly half of his shot attempts from the field while chipping in 11.4 boards and 5.4 dimes per game.