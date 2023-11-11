Tatum finished with 23 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-107 win over the Nets.

Tatum was the second-highest scorer for the Celtics despite being sloppy from the field, and aside from extending his excellent start to the season from a scoring perspective, he has now grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four of his last five outings. He'll look to continue his strong two-way play when the Celtics take on the Raptors on Saturday.