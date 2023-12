Tatum finished with 27 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Tatum racked up a season-high three blocks during Thursday's victory while remaining consistent in the points and rebounds columns, logging his third double-double in his last four appearances. He's scored at least 25 points in each of those four outings, averaging 27.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 38.3 minutes per game.