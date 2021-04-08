Tatum registered 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Tatum was one of three Boston players that grabbed 10 rebounds in this game, but he also made his presence felt on offense with a 25-point effort. Tatum has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games and continues to provide value for an anemic Celtics offense, even if the results do not accompany the team.