Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in win
Tatum mustered 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, and one steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Wizards.
While the double-double sounds nice, Tatum put up a rather inefficient effort in the win. His outside shot wasn't dropping, he recorded zero assists and he failed to get to the foul line. Boston has drastically increased their total pass count during their seven game win streak, but you wouldn't know it watching Tatum's excessive dribbling. The recent emergence of veteran Marcus Morris (18.6 points per game over his last seven contests) is eating into Tatum's numbers. Look for Tatum to bounce back Friday at home versus the Hawks.
