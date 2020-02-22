Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double

Tatum racked up 28 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win at Minnesota.

Tatum missed three games in late January but has been one of the league's most productive scorers since he returned to action nine games ago. During that stretch, the Celtics star has scored 20 points in all but one game and averages 27.3 points during that span. Expect him to remain as Boston's main scoring threat especially if Kemba Walker can't play Sunday at the Lakers due to his knee injury.