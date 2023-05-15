Tatum accumulated 51 points (17-28 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 win over the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum's 51 points were the highest Game 7 scoring total in NBA history. After struggling to get going in the previous two games, Tatum was red-hot out of the gate and built an insurmountable lead early in the contest. His massive total also matched his season high, which was boosted by six three-pointers and accompanied by 13 rebounds.