Tatum amassed 19 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Hawks.

Tatum struggled his way to a season-low 19 points on Wednesday, going 1-of-7 from the field for just two points in the first quarter before finishing the first half with seven points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-8 from three. He was less aggressive in the second half, knocking down three of six shots for 12 points as the Celtics further increased their lead, including both of his three-point attempts. Tatum shot just 31.6 percent from the field in the contest, giving him his worst shooting performance of his season, though he did record a season-high eight assists.