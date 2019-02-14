Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Pours in 19 points
Tatum accumulated 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.
Tatum led his squad with 19 points, but everyone in the starting five also chipped in and finished in double figures in a 118-110 victory at home. The 20-year-old has been a reliable contributor for the Celtics throughout the 2018-19 campaign and will enter the All-Star break averaging 16.4 points, 6.3 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal through 57 games.
