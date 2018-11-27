Tatum managed 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-107 win over the Pelicans.

After dropping 21 points in the last contest, Tatum followed it up with another 20-point outing, albeit with a little less efficiency from the field. After not attempting a free-throw in either of the last two games, it was encouraging to see Tatum reach the line four times and make them all Monday night.