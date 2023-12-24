Tatum chipped in a game-high 30 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 145-108 win over the Clippers.

He would have posted even better numbers had the game been more competitive, as Tatum got the entire fourth quarter off with the Celtics leading by 25 after the third. The 25-year-old missed Wednesday's game with a minor left ankle sprain and briefly appeared to aggravate the issue just before halftime, but Tatum stayed on the court. He's averaging 25.3 points, 8.1 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 blocks through nine games in December, and while Tatum could be listed on the injury report again ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, he's unlikely to sit it out.