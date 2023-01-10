Tatum provided 32 points (10-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 107-99 win over the Bulls.

The 24-year-old remains locked in, scoring at least 25 points in 12 straight games. Tatum is averaging 33.4 points, 7.8 boards, 4.6 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and his surge has helped carry the Celtics to the best record in the NBA.