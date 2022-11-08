Tatum collected 39 points (12-25 FG, 3-11 3PT, 12-16 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 40 minutes Monday against Memphis.

Tatum fell just one point shy of tying his best scoring performance of the young season, and he led his team to a 109-106 victory on the road. He also had success getting to the charity stripe where he attempted 16 shots after getting to the free-throw line just four times in his last contest Saturday against the Knicks. While his scoring is the flashiest number of his final line, it's also worth noting that Tatum has recorded one or more blocks in each of his last four matchups.