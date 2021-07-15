Tatum (knee) went through a full practice Thursday, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum sat out Tuesday's exhibition game against Argentina due to right knee soreness, but it was apparently a minor issue. In addition to a full practice, Tatum got in extra work afterward with new Celtics coach Ime Udoka. It seems like there's a fair chance he plays in Friday's second-to-last exhibition game, which is against Australia.