Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Practicing with G League club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatum (Achilles) will participate in certain parts of the G League Maine Celtics' practice Monday.
Tatum has recently been cleared to take part in 5-on-5 scrimmages against the team's coaching staff, and this is yet another step in the right direction for the star forward. The Celtics note that following Monday's practice, Tatum will be recalled to Boston where he'll continue his rehab.
