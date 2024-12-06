Tatum (knee), who is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks, was present during morning shootaround, Noa Dalzell of SBNation.com reports.

Tatum missed Wednesday's win over Detroit due to right patella tendinopathy, though he seems to be trending in the right direction for Friday as he was seen doing on-court activity Friday morning. The superstar has been stellar to begin the 2024-25 campaign, and in his last five outings he averaged 26.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game. If Tatum is sidelined again Friday, Sam Hauser will likely step into the starting five once again.