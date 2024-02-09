Tatum (illness), who is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, was present at the Celtics' morning shootaround, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is dealing with an illness ahead of Friday's matchup, but his presence at the team's morning shootaround is encouraging. He's averaged 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes per game over his last eight appearances, and he seems to be trending in the direction ahead of Friday's game.