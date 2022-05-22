Tatum is probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Heat due to right cervical nerve impingement.

Tatum appeared to deal with a shoulder injury during Saturday's Game 3 against Miami, but he returned to the matchup. He's been diagnosed with a nerve issue in his neck, but it seems likely that he'll be able to play through the injury Monday. Over the first three games of the series, the 24-year-old has averaged 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39.0 minutes per game.