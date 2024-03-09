Tatum is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right ankle impingement.
This appears to be a new issue for Tatum, but the probable tag suggests that the injury is minor. Tatum was held in check in his last outing Thursday versus Denver, producing 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Top distributor in balanced outing•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leading scorer in Tuesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Hits for 32 on Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Close to triple-double Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 25 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Well-rounded performance Wednesday•