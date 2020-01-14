Play

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Probable for Wednesday

Tatum is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.

Tatum logged 30 minutes and put up 21 points in Monday night's matchup with the Bulls, but he evidently emerged from the contest with knee soreness. Expect another update on Tatum closer to Wednesday's tipoff.

