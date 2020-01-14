Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Probable for Wednesday
Tatum is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness.
Tatum logged 30 minutes and put up 21 points in Monday night's matchup with the Bulls, but he evidently emerged from the contest with knee soreness. Expect another update on Tatum closer to Wednesday's tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...