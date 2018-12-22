Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Produces across the board in loss

Tatum finished with 20 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Bucks.

Tatum had some nice contributions Friday, despite the Celtics losing heavily to the Bucks. He continues to be one of the most consistent players in fantasy with very similar numbers on a nightly basis. He doesn't have the ceiling of some more talked about players but still needs to be rostered everywhere.