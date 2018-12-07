Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Production on rise

Tatum notched 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 128-100 win over the Knicks.

Tatum's efficiency from the field was sitting below 40 percent through the Celtics' first 11 games, but the second-year forward has found his form over the subsequent 13 contests, hitting exactly half his shots over that stretch. Unsurprisingly, the improvement from the field has translated to elevated scoring for Tatum, who has reached double-digit points in each of those contests. Gordon Hayward's return to full health this season hasn't been too detrimental to Tatum's bottom line, as the 20-year-old has raised his per-game averages in every category except blocks and has only seen minor declines in his overall accuracy from the floor and three-point range.