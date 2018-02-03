Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Provides season-high 27 points in win
Tatum contributed 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 32 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Tatum was phenomenal in the win, as he gathered a season-high 27 points and matched a season high with four steals. He impressively did his scoring work without knocking down a single three-pointer. Tatum could continue to have a heavier offensive workload if Kyrie Irving (quad), Marcus Smart (hand) and Marcus Morris (hip) remain sidelined.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Score 15 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Flashes hot hand in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in win over Clippers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Held out of practice with knee stiffness•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.