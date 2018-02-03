Tatum contributed 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 32 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Tatum was phenomenal in the win, as he gathered a season-high 27 points and matched a season high with four steals. He impressively did his scoring work without knocking down a single three-pointer. Tatum could continue to have a heavier offensive workload if Kyrie Irving (quad), Marcus Smart (hand) and Marcus Morris (hip) remain sidelined.