Tatum racked up 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to New York.

Tatum struggled badly from three-point range and missed six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, as he was unable to escape the Celtics' overall struggles in what was a woeful offensive performance from a team perspective. Tatum will have two more chances to get back on track before the playoffs start -- Friday against the Hornets and Sunday versus the Wizards.