Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 in preseason opener

Tatum scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-3 FT) in Sunday's preseason win over the Hornets.

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring and field goal attempts in his 23 minutes of action, and he also added four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.

