Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points Friday
Tatum recorded 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, and three assists across 36 minutes in Friday's 105-102 loss to the Spurs.
Tatum was expected to see an increase in production if Marcus Morris was a scratch, but Morris returned to log 25 minutes of action so Tatum settled into his usual numbers. The 19-year old remains one of 2017's top rookies and has cemented a place in the Celtic's starting lineup. With much of the offensive attack flowing from Kyrie Irving, Tatum's scoring production can vary from game-to-game but he still has value due to his balanced stat lines.
