Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points
Tatum scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and recorded four rebounds along with a steal across 25 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.
Tatum turned in a solid shooting line and picked up some value on the boards, but he failed to notch an assist and a block. He has managed to knock down two or more threes in each of the previous three contests, providing fantasy owners with value in that area. Tatum will take the court next against Miami on Thursday.
