Tatum accumulated 32 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

It was just another night at the office for Tatum in the scoring column, posting his fifth 30-point performance of the season and his third in his last five appearances. He's been particularly sharp from beyond the arc over his last two games and has drilled 11 of 24 attempts. Look for Tatum and Derrick White to continue to serve as the focal points of this Boston offense until Jaylen Brown (hip) is cleared to return and share some of load.