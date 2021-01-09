Tatum is expected to enter quarantine Saturday and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tatum's absence will be a huge blow to the Celtics and fantasy managers, as the fourth-year forward had averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals through his team's first 10 games. While Tatum and Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson are all sidelined for health and safety protocols, Jaylen Brown should serve as the Celtics' undisputed No. 1 option. Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis should also take on more responsibilities offensively, while the likes of Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard, Javonte Green and Aaron Nesmith could all see extra time on the court.