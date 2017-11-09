Tatum (ankle) is questionable to play Friday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Tatum has been dealing with a sore ankle and received X-rays on Wednesday, which came back negative. If the 19-year-old is unable to play Friday, Marcus Morris will likely get the nod at power forward with Jaylen Brown sliding to small forward and Marcus Smart starting at shooting guard.

